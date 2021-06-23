Is Vin Diesel Taking Credit for The Rock's Performance in 'Fast & Furious' Films?

Fast and Furious franchise suffered from a tiff between the two biggest stars in the franchise during the filming of the eighth film. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel reportedly did not get along during the shoot and eventually fell off. The Rock is now headlining Hobbs and Shaw franchise with Jason Statham while Vin continues to lead the F and F franchise, of which he is also a producer.

Now, breaking his silence on the fallout with The Rock, Vin told Men’s Health, “It was a tough character to embody, the (Luke) Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know.”

“Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque (referring to Federico Fellini), but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing,” Vin further said.

The Rock came on board the franchise in 2011 with Fast Five.

Reports of the pair’s feud first surfaced in 2016 when they filmed the eighth movie of the franchise, The Fate of the Furious. During the last week of filming, The Rock posted on social media that some people on set “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

