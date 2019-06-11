Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Is Vivek Dahiya Replacing Pearl V Puri as Male Lead in Naagin 4?

Vivek Dahiya, who was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat, is on a break these days.

Trending Desk

June 11, 2019
Is Vivek Dahiya Replacing Pearl V Puri as Male Lead in Naagin 4?
Vivek Dahiya. (Image: Instagram)
TV highest-rated show Naagin 3 reached its finale in May end, with a promise to bring another installment in the Naagin franchise. While Ekta Kapoor's top-rated show Naagin 3 featured stars like Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles, the makers are all set to role Naagin 4 in November this year.

The confirmation of the upcoming season came after the makers released the promo of Naagin 4 soon after the finale of season 3. While the earlier reports suggested that Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika aka Hina Khan might play the lead role in the fourth season, the latest buzz suggests that Vivek Dahiya might be roped in to play the male lead in Naagin 4.

Vivek Dahiya, who was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat, is on a break these days. He has earlier been on shows like Kawach, Veer Ki Ardaas Veera and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While there has been no confirmation about the same, it is expected that after Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Pearl V Puri, now Vivek Dahiya will be playing the lead role in the next season of Naagin.

According to Pinkvilla, a source informed, “The makers are considering many names to be a part of Naagin 4. Given that Vivek has previously been a part of Balaji shows, the makers are keen to cast him as the lead but everything is currently on a very primary stage.”

However, Vivek Dahiya has confirmed that he has not been approached yet with the offer. On the other hand, Hina Khan, who is currently shooting Arijit Singh’s next music video titled Raanjhanaa opposite Priyank Sharma, has neither accepted the news, saying, “Ekta Kapoor is the right person to answer this question.”
