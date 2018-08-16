English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is Zayn Malik in Love With Salman Khan's Dil Diyan Gallan? Check Out His Cryptic Tweet
After surprising his fans with cover renditions of Teri Deewani and Allah Ke Bande, is Zayn Malik planning for another Bollywood cover?
Image courtesy: Instagram/Zayn Malik, YouTube
From an essential member in One Direction to releasing solos, Zayn Malik has been well praised by the audience. His songs like Dusk Till Dawn has been a constant favourite in pop music enthusiasts' playlist. His immense popularity has hit the Indian audience alike and fans keep humming his tracks every now and then.
Earlier this March he surprised his fans when he shared the covered versions of Kailash Kher's Sufi songs- Teri Deewani and Allah Ke Bande. His renditions took the internet by storm and people couldn't stop talking about it. And now, Zayn's new tweet has left his fans wondering if he's coming up with another Bollywood cover.
In his new tweet, Zyan wrote, “'Dil diyan gallan' tune."
Dil Diyan Gallan is a chart-buster track from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and is sung by Atif Aslam.
In an interview with Elle magazine, the British pop icon had earlier revealed that he is a huge admirer of Shah Rukh Khan and has even made his girlfriend and supermodel Gigi Hadid watch Devdas, which is one of his all-time favourites.
The singer also revealed that he "loves Indian food" and said, "his mom makes the best Indian food around.”
Malik and Hadid have been very open about their relationship, turning heads whenever they're in public and getting tremendous love on social media for all their posts together from their army of followers.
