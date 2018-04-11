Isaac Asimov's Sci-Fi Trilogy 'Foundation' Lands At Apple

The science fiction series of novels by noted writer Isaac Asimov will be developed by Skydance Media as a TV drama for Apple.Originally published as a short story series in 1942, then as a book in 1951, the 'Foundation' novels tell the story of humans living in a scattered galaxy under the rule of the Galactic Empire.The protagonist, Hari Seldon, is a mathematician who invents psychohistory, a field that allows him to predict the imminent fall of the Empire. Seldon forms the Foundation, a group whose goal is to preserve human knowledge and save humankind. But first they must outmaneuver the warring chieftains and political factions of the Galactic Empire itself.David S. Goyer (The Terminator reboot, The Dark Knight trilogy and the Blade series) and Josh Friedman (Avatar 2, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and War of the Worlds) will write and executive produce, and serve as showrunners.In 2015, HBO announced that it was developing a series based on Foundation with Jonathan Nolan, but the project never came to fruition.Hit films I, Robot and Bicentennial Man are based on other Isaac Asimov works.