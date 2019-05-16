Isaac Kappy to Avicii: 5 Celebrities Who Committed Suicide

In a shocking move, Thor actor Isaac Kappy, 42, committed suicide on Wednesday after jumping off a bridge onto the highway near Flagstaff, Arizona.Isaac Kappy has done several minor roles in movies, including Thor, Terminator Salvation and Fanboys. However, Isaac Kappy is not the first celebrity to end his life. There have been several other celebrities who committed suicide and ended the journey of their life.The year 2018 has seen three major celebrity suicide cases including Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, Verne Troyer and Avicii.Here are some famous celebrities who ended their life by committing suicide:Comedian Robin Williams’s death shocked the world in 2014. He played iconic roles in films like Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting, and Dead Poets Society. The comedian and actor, who was suffering from severe depression, died because of asphyxia due to hanging. Notably, Robin Williams also suffered with Parkinson’s disease and had major drug addiction.Born as Norma Jean Mortenso in 1926, Marilyn Monroe had a difficult childhood. While she never met her father, her mother faced severe psychological issues. Marilyn suffered from severe depression and on August 5, 1962, she was found dead on her bed, lying naked, her face down with a telephone in one hand and empty pill bottles in another. The death report stated that she died due to drug overdose.One of the top musicians in the world and the lead singer of the hit grunge band Nirvana, Kurt Cobain died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The singer had an addiction for heroin and there were high concentration of heroin and traces of Valium found in his body.Fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, was suffering from depression and anxiety for many years. After undergoing treatment for years, she ended her life by hanging herself in her New York apartment in 2018.Swedish producer and DJ Tim Bergling, who was popularly known as Avicii, died of blood loss caused due to self-inflicted wounds. The celebrated DJ was found dead in Muscat, Oman in 2018. As per the reports, he suffered from major health issues.