Isabella Gomez To Lead HBO Max's 'Head Of The Class' Reboot

Los Angeles: Actor Isabella Gomez will be headlining the upcoming reboot of popular 1980s ABC sitcom “Head of the Class”. The multi-camera comedy pilot hails from streamer HBO Max, reported Deadline.

The original series, created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, ran from 1986 to 1991 on ABC. It was about a group of gifted students in the Individualised Honours Program (IHP) at the fictional Millard Fillmore High School in Manhattan, and their history teacher Charlie Moore. The reboot has been written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, who will also serve as showrunners.

The new take revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a first-time teacher, Alicia Adams (Gomez), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Gomez is best known for starring as Elena Alvarez in the Netflix original series “One Day at a Time”. She has also appeared in shows such as “Modern Family” and “Matador”.

“Head of the Class” will be produced by Doozer Productions and Warner Bros Television. Pocha and Cochen will executive produce alongside Bill Lawrence and and Jeff Ingold.