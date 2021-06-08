Isabelle Kaif is Sending Summer Vibes Our Way Through This Instagram Post

Actress and model Isabelle Kaif returned to Instagram after a month on Monday as she sent some summer vibes to her 897k followers. The actress was seen embracing the summer sun in a white bikini top as she let her hair loose. The 30-year-old sister of actress Katrina Kaif certainly gave us some summer goals through her Instagram post. One could even catch a glimpse of the beach in the background. Captioning her perfect summer portrait, Isabelle kept it minimal and typed in a bright yellow sun emoji followed by the word ‘day’ -this turned the caption into Sunny Day with half emoji and half word.

With over 47k likes, Isabelle’s post has caught the attention of her followers who are in awe of her beauty. A few followers described her picture as “dreamy”, while others were praising her luscious black tresses. For a few others, the photograph just proved once again how she is a “stunner.”

Isabelle made her Bollywood debut this year with her movie Time To Dance starring opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie could not be released in theatres and hence, it was made available on streaming platform Netflix. Time To Dance is directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa, who was for a longtime assistant of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza.

As the title of the movie suggests, it runs on the theme of dancing and traces the story of a woman named Isha, played by Isabelle. The story is based in London and shows how Isabelle’s character develops a special bond with Sooraj’s character Rishabh as they come together as dance partners participating in a fierce dance competition.

Isabelle will next be seen in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, where she will be sharing the screen with actor Pulkit Samrat. Earlier this year, the actress shared the first look from the film, which is directed by Dhiraj Kumar.

