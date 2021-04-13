Isabelle Kaif Opens up on Comparisons with Elder Sister Katrina Kaif

Isabelle Kaif made her debut in Bollywood last month, but that did not come without a lot of pressure and expectations as her sister Katrina Kaif has already set the bar. The 30-year-old actor was seen in Time To Dance, starring opposite Suraj Pancholi, as a passionate dancer. The movie came out on March 12.

Isabelle has already wrapped the shooting for her second bollywood film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed in which she stars opposite Pulkit Samrat. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that she is aware of the comparisons drawn between her and Katrina. Isabelle said that people have been comparing the two for years, and now she has got used to it by now. She further said that it does not really play on her too much anymore. Talking about expectations, the actor said that coronavirus actually took off some of that pressure from her first film, as the circumstances are so different. This allowed her to just enjoy the moment as it unfolds.

Isabelle also revealed how she had to appear for several auditions to get a role in a movie. Her audition for Time To Dance came through and her passion for dancing also helped. Time To Dance was directed by Stanley D'Costa and tells a story of a passionate professional dancer in London who injures herself just days before her big competition. That is when Sooraj Pancholi’s character comes in who although has no experience in professional dancing like Isabelle, but is all ready to help her out.

It can be said that Isabelle has blended quite well with the Indian culture. In a recent Instagram post, Isabelle is seen wearing a red shirt with black sunglasses. Looking sideways the actress captions the picture that if she was a rickshaw driver, that is how she would look for her customers.https://www.instagram.com/p/CMl5OWBFfG2/?igshid=1eqpglo99hg42

