Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Battling Nepotism and Casting Couch in Bollywood
Isha Koppikar, who has starred in movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Qayamat, has spoken about her Bollywood journey and its struggles in an recent interview.
Image: Instagram
Isha Koppikar began her film career with films down south and transitioned to Bollywood with movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Qayamat and Company. She took a break from films a few years ago in order to concentrate on being a hotelier and a mother. In a recent interview, she opened up about her Bollywood journey and the struggles she faced.
The actress spoke about battling rejection and replacements, casting couch and being typecast as the 'item girl'. Talking to Pinkvilla, Isha said, "A lot of times I was about to get a role. But someone would call and their daughter or the starlet would get the film. Or if someone is with someone - whether she is his muse or girlfriend, she has got the role. So I have been hit by nepotism a few times."
Isha also narrated an incident when a superstar asked her to 'meet him alone' when she called him for a role. A producer had asked her to call the actor in order to be in his good books. "So I called him. He told me his full timetable... He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing. He asked me who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, 'Don't come with anybody'. I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, 'I am not free tomorrow, I'll let you know'."
"...I can't be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says no, they can't take it. And temporarily, you're written off. I never ended up working with that actor," she said. The Pinjar actress also said that she learnt self defense because a few top secretaries had touched her inappropriately.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Game of Thrones Inspired Emilia Clarke to Set Up Production House
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Evicted, Rashami Desai And Devoleena might be in Secret Room
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- Hardik Pandya's Throwback Pic of Dhoni and Ziva Gets the Cutest Response from Sakshi