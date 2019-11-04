Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Battling Nepotism and Casting Couch in Bollywood

Isha Koppikar began her film career with films down south and transitioned to Bollywood with movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Qayamat and Company. She took a break from films a few years ago in order to concentrate on being a hotelier and a mother. In a recent interview, she opened up about her Bollywood journey and the struggles she faced.

The actress spoke about battling rejection and replacements, casting couch and being typecast as the 'item girl'. Talking to Pinkvilla, Isha said, "A lot of times I was about to get a role. But someone would call and their daughter or the starlet would get the film. Or if someone is with someone - whether she is his muse or girlfriend, she has got the role. So I have been hit by nepotism a few times."

Isha also narrated an incident when a superstar asked her to 'meet him alone' when she called him for a role. A producer had asked her to call the actor in order to be in his good books. "So I called him. He told me his full timetable... He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing. He asked me who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, 'Don't come with anybody'. I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, 'I am not free tomorrow, I'll let you know'."

"...I can't be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says no, they can't take it. And temporarily, you're written off. I never ended up working with that actor," she said. The Pinjar actress also said that she learnt self defense because a few top secretaries had touched her inappropriately.

