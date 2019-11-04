Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Battling Nepotism and Casting Couch in Bollywood

Isha Koppikar, who has starred in movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and Qayamat, has spoken about her Bollywood journey and its struggles in an recent interview.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Battling Nepotism and Casting Couch in Bollywood
Image: Instagram

Isha Koppikar began her film career with films down south and transitioned to Bollywood with movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Qayamat and Company. She took a break from films a few years ago in order to concentrate on being a hotelier and a mother. In a recent interview, she opened up about her Bollywood journey and the struggles she faced.

The actress spoke about battling rejection and replacements, casting couch and being typecast as the 'item girl'. Talking to Pinkvilla, Isha said, "A lot of times I was about to get a role. But someone would call and their daughter or the starlet would get the film. Or if someone is with someone - whether she is his muse or girlfriend, she has got the role. So I have been hit by nepotism a few times."

Isha also narrated an incident when a superstar asked her to 'meet him alone' when she called him for a role. A producer had asked her to call the actor in order to be in his good books. "So I called him. He told me his full timetable... He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing. He asked me who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, 'Don't come with anybody'. I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, 'I am not free tomorrow, I'll let you know'."

"...I can't be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says no, they can't take it. And temporarily, you're written off. I never ended up working with that actor," she said. The Pinjar actress also said that she learnt self defense because a few top secretaries had touched her inappropriately.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram