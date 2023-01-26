Actress Isha Koppikar has been a part of several Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi films. An actress turned politician, Isha is best known for her roles in Krishna Cottage, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, D, Don and others. Her modelling work gave her an introduction to the film industry and to her first film appearance in the Telugu movie W/o V. Vara Prasad in 1997. Isha is known for her film career, but not everyone knows that her grandfather was in the Indian Army. Her household and family members follow his discipline and guidance. Isha herself, being a politician, values the essence of patriotism.

On Republic Day, in an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha, Isha shares the values she has imbibed from her grandfather and how her family celebrates 26th January, every year.

She says, “I am an ardent lover of national days and Republic Day is a day where I leave no stone unturned to show my love for the country. From wearing tricoloured clothes to hoisting the flag with everyone, I make sure to participate in the celebrations and not take the day lightly as a holiday. My daughter Rianna also loves Republic Day and looks forward to all the activities."

Speaking of the values she has imbibed from her grandfather who served in the armed forces, Isha shares, “At a very young age, I lost my grandfather. But I grew up listening to his stories and he was no less than a hero to me. He served as a doctor during the Indo-China war. I remember he always used to write ‘Bharatiya’ in the religion column because he always kept his national identity above all. My grandfather’s sacrifice inspires me every day. We still we follow his discipline at home. My dad used to narrate to me how my grandad was always alert, punctual, and obedient. Above all, it was my grandfather’s disciplined life that made him stand apart from the rest. I have learned a great deal from him."

India celebrates Republic Day every year on the 26th of January since 1950 when the Constitution of India came into force. Republic Day in India is of great importance in history as it brings to us all about each and every struggle for Indian freedom. People who were fighting for Independence of India give us the inspiration to fight our battles to this day. To stand up for the right reasons and to follow a good way of life. When asked about her thoughts on the armed personnel (jawans) who celebrate the day away from their families, Isha replies, “I have immense respect and love for our soldiers, they are the real hero. And we as the common man can imagine the number of sacrifices they do for our beloved country. "

The Ek Se Badhkar Ek actress adds, “When a soldier goes to war, his family too makes a sacrifice. It’s a very emotional topic for me because staying away from home for months at a stretch, often under inhospitable conditions, they miss out on the very normal life we civilians are so used to. And not just them, their families too learn to lead a life without having them around. Birthdays, festivals, hardships, school meetings, sports day - every event of life has them missing, and every moment has a saddening lack in it. I salute them!"

When asked about her thoughts on patriotism and the armed forces protecting the country, Isha says, “The Indian armed forces are much disciplined and have the utmost respect for human rights laws and international human rights laws… and that’s where I feel the sense of pride. It’s because we Indians not just live for our country we can die for our country too. And that’s the true meaning of being patriotic."

Isha was seen last year in Love You Loktantra and Suranga. She will next will be seen in a sci-fi film, Aaliyaan (Alian), a multilingual project. The movie also features Shiv Kartikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh alongwith Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here