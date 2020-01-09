Ishaan Khatter Defends Kabir Singh's Ending, Says Director Chose 'Hope Over Tragedy'
Ishaan Khatter recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha and praised the character of Kabir Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor.
Actor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter has defended Kabir Singh and its portrayal of male entailment. During his stint on Neha Dhupia’s podcast show No Filter Neha, he spoke about the ending of the movie and how the character was “flawed” but the movie was more of a “cautionary tale.”
He said, “I loved him and I hated him. I was compelled to know more about his story. I saw the character as a very flawed guy. I saw the character not as an example of somebody to learn from or live your life like. But I saw the character as somebody who is going through ups and downs, most of the downs created by himself and his own actions. It was more of a cautionary tale for me. This guy through his choices had led himself on a path of self destruction.”
Ishaan also confessed to watching the original version Arjun Reddy not once but twice, before he watched the Hindi remake of it. He also said to have felt empathetic and affected by Shahid’s character.
The Dhadhak actor liked the climax of the movie as well and said, “It was a director’s choice. It could have ended very differently. It could have ended in a very tragic way like Devdas. He chose hope over a tragedy.”
Be it dancing or acting, this actor has already started tracing his brother's footsteps. Only two films old, his career graph is only going to go above and beyond the clouds! Please welcome the shaan of Bollywood, @ishaankhatter !
Post the film's release, Ishaan took to Instagram and praised his brother's performance in the movie with a note. Sharing a picture of Shahid, he had written, "As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh. You are a gem.”
