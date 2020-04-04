MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ishaan Khatter Accuses 'Puppycat' Ananya Panday of Copying His ‘Quaranteam’ Caption

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. (Images: Instagram)

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. (Images: Instagram)

Days after hosting a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is back with a series of fresh photos.

Days after hosting a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is back with a series of fresh photos. On Friday, Ananya shared glimpses of the quality time she is spending with sister Rysa and her pets.

Along with the snaps, she wrote the hashtags “quaranteam #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive..”

In one of the pics, we see a goofy Ananya posing for the lens with her pet.

The post has received lots of love on the social media platform with several comments. One of the comments came from Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter, who accused the actress of copying his caption. He wrote, “U copied the caption from me puppycat…”

To which, Ananya replied, “ I have nooo idea what ur talkin about ️”.

Khaali Peeli will see Ishaan play the character of a Mumbai cab driver. The film’s plot revolves around a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. The upcoming action-drama is jointly bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Apart from this, Ananya will also feature in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial. The film also stars Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The pan-India venture is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

