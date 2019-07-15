Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Romance in Love Story Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar

The love story is set in Mumbai and is set to go on the floors by the year end. Ali Abbas Zafar wanted a fresh pairing for the movie, and so Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey have been roped in as leads.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to Romance in Love Story Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar
Images: Instagram
When Ishaan Khatter walked out of two big projects - one helmed by Mira Nair and the other by Vishal Bhardwaj - the young actor managed to raise quite a few eyebrows. The 23-year-old hasn't been seen on screen ever since his Bollywood debut with Dhadak a year back. Just when speculation began about the actor's next career move, it was reported that he would be joining Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar's maiden production, a love story.

The love story is set in Mumbai and is set to go on the floors by the year end. Zafar wanted to cast a young A-list actress alongside Ishaan. Now, Mumbai Mirror reports that Ananya Panday has landed the role.

"Since the Maximum City-centric film is a fresh take on the romantic genre and revolves around young people, Ali was keen to cast actors who are a big draw with youngsters. Both Ishaan and Ananya have impressed with their first films but have not worked together so it's a new jodi as well," a source said. The yet-untitled film marks the directorial debut of one of Ali's assistant directors.

Zafar had made his Bollywood directorial debut with the rom-com Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, featuring Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan and Ali Zafar. He then moved on to other genres like action, sports, thriller and drama with films like Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. "But he feels this is the best subject and genre for him to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process," the source added.

Read: Ishaan Khatter Walks Out of Vishal Bhardwaj's Midnight's Children Adaptation, Say Reports

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, and will also be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in a new version of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The 20-year-old actress is currently in Lucknow shooting for the film and will join Zafar's production for a start-to-finish schedule by the year end.

