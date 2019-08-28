Take the pledge to vote

First Look of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's New Film Khaali Peeli is Out, See Here

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is being produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

August 28, 2019
First Look of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's New Film Khaali Peeli is Out, See Here
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. (Images: Instagram/Ishaan Khatter)
Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first look of his forthcoming film Khaali Peeli, in which he stars opposite Ananya Panday for the first time.

Sharing a picture in which he is sporting blue denims and a half jacket showing his chiselled abs with his arm causally swung around Ananya’s shoulder, he wrote, “एक देढ़ शाणा, एक item, एक taxi, और एक रात की कहानी। अपुन ला रहे हैं 2020 ki सबसे रापचिक picture. It's time for #KhaaliPeeli  Directed by @macriaan 

June 12, 2020. Mark. your. date.”

Set in Mumbai, Khaali Peeli is a roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when boy meets girl. "I can't wait to start this ride with this young talent," said Khan.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has directed several blockbusters, including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce Khaali Peeli.

"The process of Khaali Peeli has been organic—Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast," Zafar said.

Produced by Zee Studios, Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Khaali Peeli will go on floors on September 11.

"We at Zee Studios are delighted to partner with Ali as he commences his journey as a producer. This is the first of many. It's such an exciting script with tremendously promising talent attached to the film. Exciting times ahead," Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said.

The makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film, which is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

