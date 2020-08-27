Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli Heading for OTT Release on Gandhi Jayanti?

While the Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the entertainment industry, many filmmakers have found a solution by releasing their movies directly on OTT platforms. From Gulabo Sitabo to Sadak 2, many films have skipped traditional theatrical releases amid the "new normal."

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will also head directly to an OTT platform. A source quoted in the publication said, "The banner has locked Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as the release date for Khaali Peeli. Zee Studios will stream it only on their home grown platform exclusively."

The source however said that the film hasn't finished production yet. They added, "The entire team has figured out a plan to finish it all up. They need to shoot for a day or two at the max to wrap it completely. Ananya and Ishaan will film those scenes in a controlled set up in the coming few days, mostly in the first week of September. The shoot will be concluded in Mumbai following all safety guidelines."

Recently the teaser of Khaali Peeli was released. The film is an action-thriller and will also be a comedy. It tells the story of a taxi-driver who lands in trouble after an unassuming passenger boards his cab.

Take a look below:

Khaali Peeli has been directed by Maqbool Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra have produced the film.