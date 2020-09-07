Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey Slay Khaali Peeli's New Song 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'

'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi', the latest song from Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli dropped on Monday. The song has been composed by duo Vishal-Shekhar and singers Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan have lent their voice. The number has been shot against the backdrop of a funfair or circus, where leading actors of the film, Ishaan and Ananya are seen grooving to the song.

Sharing the song on social media, Ishaan wrote, "Naachne ke liye तैयार raho public, kyunki isse देखके #BeyonceSharmaJayegi! (sic)." Ananya too posted the song her Instagram timeline captioning it as, "Aagaya hai rapchik gaana 😎 Jisse dekh ❤️ bounce maarega सीने mein, aur woh jab dance floor par aayegi, toh pakka #BeyonceSharmaJayegi (sic)."

Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, during the young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of chase and escape' situations. Khaali Peeli has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee's new platform – Zee Plex.

The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The teaser of the film was released recently and received positive reviews.