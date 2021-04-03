Ishaan Khatter and Mira Kapoor's Comments on Shahid Kapoor's Hilarious Video are Unmissable

Actor Shahid Kapoor enjoys an impressive fan following on his Instagram account. He regularly uses the platform to share snippets from his personal and professional life. In his latest post, he has made a reel in which he has put a goofy filter. The fun aspect of the clip is that Shahid is seen making an attempt at singing. His post as usual has gone viral and is gaining all kinds of attention from his virtual fam.

Actor Kunal Khemu reacted to his post and has left a fun filled comment. He wrote, “And the Award for the best soul stirring rendition goes to.. Ooo yaariyaaan aaaaaaaa tuni meriyan di dil todiyaan ni aaaaaan aaaa aan aaye.” Shahid reacted to the actor’s comment by writing, “For all those asking for lyrics!” Apart from Kunal, Shahid’s wife Mira and brother Ishaan Khatter have also dropped their comments. Ishaan wrote, “what on earth” and Mira replied to Ishaan’s comment by saying, “My thoughts exactly”.

Recently, a photo of Shahid had gone viral in which his face was seen entirely covered with a mask and a face shield. The image was shared by popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani. Captioning the photo Viral wrote, “If he is able to breathe well then 5 stars”. The ace actor left a sarcastic reply on the post saying, “No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now.”. In the picture Shahid is seen wearing black t-shirt and black trousers. He has finished his look with a pair of yellow and black shoes and a yellow backpack.

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in a Bollywood film titled Jersey. In the movie, he plays the role of a cricketer. Other pivotal roles in the much awaited film are played by Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The movie is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The role of the protagonist in the original film was essayed by Nani.