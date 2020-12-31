Ishaan Khatter and Tripti Dimri to Team Up for Dharma Productions' Psychological Thriller

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Tripti Dimri have reportedly been roped in for Dharma Productions' next psychological thriller. Tripti earned praise earlier this year for her performance in the Netflix film Bulbbul. She will reportedly be playing a complex character in the psychological thriller.

Reports also say that the film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap who recently also announced her next directorial titled Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. The Dharma film is written by Sumit Saxena of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Lust Stories fame.

The film will go on floors mid-next year once Anubhuti and Ishaan wrap up their prior commitments and will be released in late 2021, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Ishaan made his acting debut in 2018 with the Dharma production Dhadak, a tragic love story. This will mark his second film with Dharma after Dhadak.

He has been trying his hand at different genres ever since his debut. He was seen in the mini web series A Suitable Boy, followed by the masala entertainer Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday.

The actor is now shooting for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. He has also signed Pippa which is a war-drama where he plays a real-life army officer.

Ishaan Khatter is said to be spending New Years together. They recently made headlines when they were spotted heading out of Mumbai to ring in the new year at Maldives. Pictures from their vacation now has fans thinking that they might be a couple.