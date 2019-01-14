Ishaan Khatter Criticised for Wearing Headphones While Cycling, Has a Fitting Comeback for Haters

Ishaan Khatter, who made a promising Bollywood debut in Dhadak, was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai, on his bicycle, without a care in the world. The newbie actor wasn't probably expecting the criticism coming his way soon after.The 23-year-old actor, who's quite a favourite among the paps and a hit among his female fans, received flak for ignoring road safety rules, as he had headphones on while cycling.Ishaan was snapped while cycling on the streets of the city, and as soon as the photos surfaced on the internet, haters started bashing him up for not following road safety rules and setting up a bad example for others.But the actor was in no mood to take the criticism lying down. He gave it back to the haters and gave them a fitting reply. He wrote, "Thanks for looking out. It was a phone call, yes. Also, not very safe for your photographers to chase and click pictures while on a motorbike.”That was quite a comeback, we must say.The actor has been grabbing a lot of limelight for his closeness to Janhvi Kapoor, his Dhadak co-star. He has been fielding questions about their rumoured relationship, even on the chat show with Karan Johar, where he appeared recently with brother Shahid.