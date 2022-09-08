Ishaan Khatter Grills Karan Johar As He Brings Up Ananya Panday Breakup: 'You Were Rather Mean To Her'

Ishaan Khatter opened up about his breakup with Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan 7. The actor, who was joined by his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi on the episode, was asked about his relationship status when Karan Johar mentioned his breakup with Ananya.

“You broke up with Ananya recently?” Karan asked Ishaan, hoping to get more details on it. However, Ishaan turned the tables and asked him instead, “Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently.” Karan was taken by surprise. Ishaan added that he had seen the episode featuring Ananya, in which she was seen with Vijay Deverakonda, and said, “You were rather mean to her.”

Defending himself, KJo said, “No, I meant like both of them. A breakup is always mutual, right?” When the group began discussing if a breakup is ‘always’ mutual, Karan brought the topic back to Ishaan and asked him if she broke up with him or if he broke up with her.

“How does it matter who broke up with whom?” Ishaan asked, adding that he is single at the moment. The Phone Bhoot actor went on to confess that he hopes to have her around as a good friend. “She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She’s a sweetheart,” he said. “All puply questions aside, she’s someone that’s very dear to me and will always remain so,” he added.

Ishaan also seemingly brought up Ananya during the rapid-fire round. When asked what he misses the most about his ex, Ishaan said, “Everything. She’s a sweetheart. But it’s for the better.”

Ananya and Ishaan worked together on Khaali Peeli and soon rumours of their relationship made the headlines. While neither of them had confirmed that they were dating. However, they would often be spotted spending time together. Reports about their breakup emerged a few months ago.

