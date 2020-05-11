Ishaan Khatter Has Ananya Panday on His Photo Wall

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is looking forward to the release of his two upcoming films after the coronavirus shows signs of abating-- A Suitable Boy (Netflix) and Khaali Peeli.

During a recent live interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ishaan revealed that he will be happy to see Khaali Peeli release on the big screens. He also shared that the film is special to both him and lead actress Ananya Panday. Earlier, Ananya had echoed similar sentiments about Ishaan and their upcoming movie together.

During the live interaction, Ishaan praised Ananya as he talked about her positive stance about nepotism, a subject that keeps hounding her. He also added that during the shooting of Khaali Peeli, she helped him to detach from the aspects of movie-making that does not necessarily concern him, thus keeping him mentally relaxed.

Also, during the live interaction, Ishaan gave the viewers a glimpse of his photo wall in what seemed like the actor's bedroom. He revealed two photographs that he had stuck on to it for memories. One picture was from the time he shot for director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds and another was Ananya's, with the director of Khaali Peeli Maqbool Khan.

Interesting thing being that earlier there were several reports doing the rounds that suggested that Ishaan has allegedly broken up with Janhvi Kapoor and has been dating Ananya. Does having her photo on his wall hint in the direction? We wonder.

