Ishaan Khatter has Warmest Response to Birthday Wishes from Brother Shahid Kapoor and 'Bhaabs' Mira Rajput

Ishaan Khatter turned 25 on November 1, 2020 and was showered with birthday wishes from friends, family and co-stars. Brother Shahid Kapoor shared a throwback photo of pinching Ishaan's cheeks along with the caption, “Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love.”

Ishaan had the warmest response to his wish. He commented on the post, "I love you bhai. Your blessings mean the world to me. Your light is the brightest and I'm lucky to soak it in."

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput also wished her brother-in-law on his birthday, sharing a throwback picture on her Instagram story. Ishaan re-shared the post and wrote, "Love you Bhaabs."

Many of his Bollywood co-stars also showered wishes on social media. Right from his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday, to Bhoot Police co-star Katrina Kaif and friend Kunal Kemmu, everyone sent their birthday wishes for Ishaan.

Ananya, whose last release was Khaali Peeli with Ishaan, shared a goofy picture and wrote, "happy bday little mr sunshine here’s to more pancakes and adventures."

Apart from Khaali Peeli, which was released digitally after the lockdown opened, Ishaan was also seen in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy, a mini series on Netflix.