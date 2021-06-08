Ishaan Khatter is Busy Holidaying in Uttarakhand with Mother Neelima Azeem

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is currently enjoying solace amid nature in Uttarakhand. He took a holiday trip to mountainous terrain a few days back. The actor is not alone as he has been accompanied by his mother, veteran actress Neelima Azeem. As the young actor keeps updating his 1.4 million Instagram fam with his exclusive pictures and videos, he took to social media and posted two snaps with mountainous view in prominence.

In one of the pictures, Ishaan is feeling unison with the nature as he is seen clad in black tee and red cap while laying on a rock gazing up at the vast expanse of pristine sky with moon faintly visible in the backdrop. In the other click, his gorgeous mom gleamed as she posed for the camera amid greenery. Sharing the pictures, the actor tweaked the lyrics of the popular song Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh and wrote “Moon-moon ke na dekh."

The pictures received immense love and attention from his fans and friends alike. Commenting on the post, Dia Mirza wrote, “Little piece of heaven on Earth! Enjoy the magic of the mountains. Watch birds," while his fans dropped heart emojis for the adorable looks of the actor.

Ishaan has actively been sharing the images on social media giving a sneak peek of his stay at Mary Budden Estate in Uttarakand. In this recent snap, the fitness enthusiast is scaling the mountains. Sharing the inspiring clip, the actor motivated his countless fans and wished, “We will climb every mountain that comes our way." The post received thumbs up from Ishaan’s brother actor Shahid Kapoor, who commended the actor. Ishaan’sco-star Ananya Pandey from Khaali Peeli too chipped in and teased the actor by dropping in monkey emojis.

On the work front, Ishaan is gearing up for his next venture Pippa which is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The movie will feature Ishaan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is inspired by the book The Burning Chaffees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here