Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ishaan Khatter is in 'Honeymoon Phase' of His Friendship With Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ishaan Khatter revealed that he and Siddhant Chaturvedi are close friends off screen.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ishaan Khatter is in 'Honeymoon Phase' of His Friendship With Siddhant Chaturvedi
Ishaan Khatter revealed that he and Siddhant Chaturvedi are close friends off screen.

Even though Ishaan Khatter is still a fresh face in Bollywood, the young actor has made numerous friends around the industry. Interacting with Neha Dhupia in her podcast series No Filter Neha, Khatter revealed that he is close friends with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

There have been rumors going around that Siddhant will be working alongside Ishaan and Katrina Kaif soon but there have not been any confirmations. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Khatter talked about how close he is with Chaturvedi and what he loves about the Gully Boy actor.

"He likes acting and dancing. He is also gullible, which is a little-known fact, but I won't speak much about that as he has his image of MC Sher. He's got this hard exterior, but he's a cool guy. He also writes poetry and is very open about sharing it. We’re in the honeymoon period of our relationship right now."

The Dhadak actor also revealed that he is a big fan of Vicky Kaushal's work. His favorite film featuring Kaushal is Masaan which he thinks has yet to earn the respect and admiration from audiences that it deserves.

Khatter is currently working on his upcoming action-thriller film Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he will also be appearing in Mira Nair's miniseries titled The Suitable Boy which is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram