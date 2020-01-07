Ishaan Khatter is in 'Honeymoon Phase' of His Friendship With Siddhant Chaturvedi

Even though Ishaan Khatter is still a fresh face in Bollywood, the young actor has made numerous friends around the industry. Interacting with Neha Dhupia in her podcast series No Filter Neha, Khatter revealed that he is close friends with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

There have been rumors going around that Siddhant will be working alongside Ishaan and Katrina Kaif soon but there have not been any confirmations. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Khatter talked about how close he is with Chaturvedi and what he loves about the Gully Boy actor.

"He likes acting and dancing. He is also gullible, which is a little-known fact, but I won't speak much about that as he has his image of MC Sher. He's got this hard exterior, but he's a cool guy. He also writes poetry and is very open about sharing it. We’re in the honeymoon period of our relationship right now."

The Dhadak actor also revealed that he is a big fan of Vicky Kaushal's work. His favorite film featuring Kaushal is Masaan which he thinks has yet to earn the respect and admiration from audiences that it deserves.

Khatter is currently working on his upcoming action-thriller film Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he will also be appearing in Mira Nair's miniseries titled The Suitable Boy which is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.