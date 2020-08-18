Ishaan Khatter is Proud to Be Shahid Kapoor's Brother But Doesn't Want to Ride on His Fame

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor share a loving brotherly bond. Besides being affectionate towards each other, they also praise each other's talent and hard work at any given opportunity.

The young actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak in 2018, says that he doesn't mind being referred to as 'Shahid Kapoor's brother'. But he doesn't want to "ride on his fame or anything of the sort."

"If somebody recognises me as his brother, I don't have an ego about it. That's not something that would ever bother me. But I am very aware of the fact that I started getting recognised as his brother, when I was 15. Before that, not many people knew too much about me. I started being seen in one-two places with him, then how the media is — there was curiosity about a boy who's coming into a certain age," the 24-year-old told HT.

Ishaan, who stars in the recently released series A Suitable Boy, also starred in Shahid's Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi (2005) as a young boy, and assisted on the sets of Udta Punjab (2016).

Though he started off being known as his brother, Ishaan said he doesn't need to try to create a separate identity as Shahid is much senior to him in the industry. "He started off 14 years before me... I don't see any reason to try and create a separate sort of identity for myself. That will happen on it's own," Ishaan said.