Ishaan Khatter Makes it to Janhvi Kapoor's 'Forever Fam'

After working together in Dhadak last year, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's on-screen and off-screen chemistry garnered a lot of attention. And now, Janhvi says Ishaan is a part of her "forever fam".Janhvi, who is often spotted hanging out with Ishaan, recently shared a collage of a few of photographs with him and director Shashank Khaitan, who launched her as an actress with Dhadak last year, and other friends. In the monochrome images, they all can be seen having a fun time.She captioned the images, "Forever fam."When the young actors were asked about their relationship by filmmaker-host Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan, they'd both denied the rumours and insisted that they were just good friends. Janhvi and Ishan appeared on separate episodes of the show, with their brothers Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, respectively. The equation between Janhvi and Ishan was one of the major topics of discussion on the chat show.On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy Rooh-Afza. She is also shooting for a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role during the Kargil War.On a recent web chat show, Janhvi was asked if her dad Boney Kapoor screens all her dates. She said, "Yes, except I don’t have many dates because dad believes...( no boy) is good enough for me." When asked how Ishaan had fared, Janhvi blushed and said "huh?" She later added that her father thinks Ishaan is a lovely actor and a nice boy, that's all.