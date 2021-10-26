Ishaan Khatter Making Sure Ananya Panday Is Okay, He's Very Close to Her: Family Friend

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has been under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner after Aryan Khan‘s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case. Ananya was called in for questioning by the anti-drugs agency after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone. Ananya was grilled on two separate occasions last week for a total of six hours.

During these testing times, her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter has been standing like a rock beside her and her family, according to a report in India Today. Ishaan, who worked with Ananya in ‘Khaali Peeli’, has been in constant touch with her and making sure that she and her family are doing fine, revealed a close friend to the publication.

The friend also confirmed that Ishaan had come over to meet Ananya and ensured that she and her family were going well. “Ever since the story broke, even before the NCB called Ananya Panday in for questioning, Ishaan Khatter has been in touch with her, making sure she and her family is okay. Ishaan is very close to Ananya, her family and also her sister Rysa," the friend said.

Confirming that Ishaan and Ananya are going pretty strong, the friend added, “They are dating and going pretty strong, although neither has officially confirmed their relationship. But the whole industry knows that they are very much together."

Ishaan was recently also seen outside Ananya’s residence. He was even papped while buying a huge bouquet of flowers ahead of his visit to her residence.

Ananya was also called for questioning for a third time on Monday amid the probe in the Aryan Khan drugs case. However, the actress skipped the questioning owing to her professional commitments. The officials will reportedly issue fresh summons on a new date to the actress.

