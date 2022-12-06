Ishaan Khatter Opens Up About Parents' Divorce, Says Shahid Kapoor 'Took Care of Mom And Me'

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in ‘Phone Bhoot,’ has opened up about how he dealt with his mother Neliima Azeem’s separation from his dad Rajesh Khattar. Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is Neliima’s eldest son, born from her marriage with actor-director Pankaj Kapur. Neliima later married actor Rajesh Khattar, and then Raza Ali Khan.

Asked if it was difficult dealing with his parents’ separation, Ishaan told Bollywood Bubble, “I also had an elder brother, and he started doing very well for himself around the time when I was nine or 10, so he was also somebody who took care of me and us. I don’t have any ‘shikayat’ about my upbringing. I am very proud of the childhood that I lived, and I think I am the person that I am today because of what I saw, and what I made of it. They say that sometimes, character is built out of adversity, and I’ve experienced that firsthand. A lot of people think that they know my story, but nobody really knows the life that I led growing up.”

He continued, “I am very proud of my mom, I saw her come through a lot. She’s a survivor, she’s a strong person, she’s the person I look up to the most, and I have great respect for women because of what I saw her take on and conquer. My mom’s a queen, and she deserves everything. It’s made me who I am, and I’m proud of that. Today, I can take challenges head on. I don’t get intimidated by life, I don’t get intimidated by somebody saying something, because I’ve seen life."

On the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in Pippa. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the Hindi film based on the true story will be released next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here