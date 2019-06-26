Ishaan Khatter Pens Heartfelt Post to 'Responsible' Brother Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh Success

Shahid Kapoor is currently on cloud 9 as the actor has delivered his first solo Rs 100 crore hit with Kabir Singh. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has been doing exceptionally well at the box office.

The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who also helmed the original movie, entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday. Shahid also got his career's biggest opening with Kabir Singh.

Expressing his happiness over the massive success of his brother's movie, Ishaan penned a heart-warming post to Instagram and shared two stills of Shahid from Kabir Singh.

"As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as Kabir Singh," Ishan wrote.

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a boomerang clip with the actor. In the video, Shahid can be seen stealing a kiss from Mira.

Released in 3,123 screens, Kabir Singh raked in over Rs 16.53 crore on day 5. It's current total now stands at 104.90 crore.

#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ 💯 cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career. Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on an non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the third biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. Salman Khan's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other two films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore) and Kesari (Rs 21.06 core).

Follow @News18Movies for more