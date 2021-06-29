Ishaan Khatter Drops Ananya Panday's Cute Photo As Fan Asks Him This Question, See Pic

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter sparked off romance rumours when they were photographed heading out for their New Year destination together. The Khaali Peeli co-stars had spent New Years in Maldvives. Photos shared by both the actors on their Instagram accounts had seemingly confirmed that the two were indeed at the same location. Now, Ishaan has once again hinted that something is brewing between the duo. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Ishaan about his favourite Yoga partner. In his response, Ishaan dropped an adorable photo of young Ananya and wrote, “This little elf," while jokingly adding, “paid promotion by Ananya Panday."

On Ananya’s birthday last year, Ishaan had posted a stunning picture of the actress on his Instagram account and called her “a sunshine girl."

Ishaan had also shared footage from their Maldives getaway. In the video montage, Ananya appears briefly and is also credited as “a muse" in the caption.

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds; his first Bollywood film was Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. Ishaan and Ananya worked together in Khaali Peeli which released last year. Ishaan was also seen in Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy in which he played the pivotal role of Maan Kapoor opposite Tabu as courtesan Saeeda Bai. Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Booth. On the other hand, Ananya is busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next which also has Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

