Ishaan Khatter Reveals He Does a Handstand While Entering Shahid and Mira Kapoor's House

Ishaan Khatter recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's popular chat show No Filter Neha. The actor, who won hearts with his performance in Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak, opened up about details from his personal life, especially about his relationship with brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Kapoor.

Neha Dhupia asked the actor about his habit of leaving his shoes all over Shahid and Mira's house. Defending himself, the actor said, "I don't. She just has a thing against shoes. It's not the middle of the room, it's the corner but it's not the corner she would prefer."

The actor also talked about entering Shahid Kapoor's house. "I have learnt the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First, you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house real quiet like, usually you got to do a handstand. That's how it works in that house."

The actor also took part in a quiz conducted by the podcast host who asked him what he wanted to give people as Christmas gifts. He said he would like to gift his sister-in-law a trip with her friends and would like to take Shahid on a bike trip with him. He also revealed that he once gifted a massage gun to Shahid which he never used.

On the work front, Ishaan is currently shooting for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli, starring Ananya Panday. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an intense romantic thriller. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik, the film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.