Ishaan Khatter Says Mira Rajput is Best at Planning Surprises, Reveals She is the 'Most Complaining' Family Member

Ishaan Khatter shares a close bond with his sister-in-law Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s wife. During a recent interview, the Phone Bhoot actor gave an insight into their relationship and shared that Mira complains to him the most. He also revealed that Mira is the best at planning surprises in their family. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ishaan was asked about the most complaining member of the family and he took Mira’s name after hesitating for a bit. He then clarified that she complains in a cute way. Ishaan said, “She complains to me all the time. She’s like ‘tumne apne joote yahan chhod diye (You have left your shoes here), you don’t do this or you don’t do that, you have come 10 minutes late or something’, so in that way, in a cute way. Not in any other way.”

He was also asked about the family member who is best at planning surprises. He named Mira. He further added, “I would steal more time with her. I love spending time with her. (I would like to steal) a lot of her knowledge about very diverse things – Ayurveda, food, cultures, she is very bookish but also knowledgable.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan was recently seen in the film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. News18’s review of the film read, “Among the lead cast, Ishaan is clearly the show stealer. Despite multiple one-liners and punch lines, the film would have fallen flat had it not been for Ishaan who plays Gully with a winning confidence.”

Next, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Pippa, a war drama.

