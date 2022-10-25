Ishaan Khatter Sets the Stage on Fire With His Performance on Laal Ishq in This Throwback Video, Watch

Ishaan Khatter took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback video from his dance graduation show in 2014. Ishaan picked a gem from his memory trunk and shared it with his Instagram family. He was seen flaunting his moves with a group of dancers to the Bollywood song Laal Ishq. Along with the video, he wrote, “Found this old clip from my dance graduation show Metaal in 2014.” He added, “Feels like an eternity ago. See if you can spot me disappear.”

Take a look at the post below.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

As soon as Ishaan shared the video online, the actor’s friends and family penned notes remembering the event. Neliima Azeem wrote, “So nostalgic it all began from here … Not counting Wah Life Ho Toh Aisi that is but formal training was the foundation of discipline”. Another user wrote, “Can never forget this”. Apart from them, several fans also commented on the post. Some lauded the actor’s moves, while some penned several happy emojis.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to star in his upcoming film Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022. The trailer of the film was released recently. The trailer promises that the film will be a blockbuster comedy.

Just a few days back, the actors were seen promoting their film’s new song ‘Kinna Sona’ during an event in Mumbai. A video of the three dancing on dhol beats with the audience also went viral.

Read all the Latest Movies News here