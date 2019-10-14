Take the pledge to vote

Ishaan Khatter Shares A Post Of Mira Nair And Tabu As A Suitable Boy Goes On Floors

Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Miar nair's A Suitable Boy, which is based on Vikram Seth's novel by the same name.

October 14, 2019
Post Dhadak, Ishaan Khattar has finally started shooting for his next project, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The film will be shot in a six-part series and is based on Vikram Seth's novel by the same name.

As the movie went on the floors, Ishaan took it to Instagram and shared a picture of Mira Nair with Tabu.

..and a new journey commences 😊 powerhouses!

"Vikram tells the story of a free India and our people with wit, clarity and love -- I am deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic tale of an unseen India to the world," Mira had said in an earlier interview with IANS.

The Indian-American Filmmaker says that the movie is well-timed. It has an amalgamation of both legendary and cutting-edge actors across the subcontinent and has been shot in palaces, villages and streets of the northern India in order to keep the 'dream of an alternate India alive.'

The drama is distributed by BBC Studios and stars Ishaan with Tabu and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

Ishaan plays Maan who wishes to enjoy his life no matter what, which doesn't go down well with his politician father. His role will also be infatuated with courtesan Saaeda Bai played by Tabu.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Ishaan had said, "I am honored to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the idomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan Kapoor."

Tabu, who has earlier worked with Mira in The Namesake said, "I'm very happy to be working on A Suitable Boy, and especially with Mira. Having worked with her on the Namesake, I look forward to one more creatively charged experience."

The movie will be shot on different locations across India including Lucknow and Maheshwar.

Newcomer Tanya is excited to kick off the project and had said, "I have been in a daze this whole time, and all of this still feels surreal. It is truly exhilarating to be getting to work with Mira Nair and understanding and bringing her vision of A Suitable Boy to life for all of us."

