Ishaan Khatter Shares Panorama View of New Year Vacay and Ananya Panday Appears in it

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter sparked off romance rumours when they were spotted heading out for their New Year destination together. The Khaali Peeli co-stars are said to be spending New Years in Maldvives. Photos shared by both the actors on their Instagram hint that the two are indeed at the same location.

Fans are already convinced this is the latest new couple in B-town. The two of them have been sharing some dreamy photos from their holiday, but so far did not post a picture of each other.

But Ishaan took fans by surprise in his post on the last day of 2020, sharing a photo of Ananya swinging on a hammock in the water. "My Panorama," he wrote alongwith the breathtaking view of the blue sea and Ananya in the middle of it.

The young actor also shared a photo of himself having an ‘out of body’ experience while posing for photos amidst the pristine blue waters.

The two stars reached the island country on Wednesday and soon got their celebrations started. From swimming in the waters, having a floating breakfast in the pool to a relaxing spa session, they seem to be making the most of their break.

This year, Ishaan was seen in the mini web series A Suitable Boy, followed by the masala entertainer Khaali Peeli. The actor has been shooting for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. He has also signed Pippa which is a war-drama where he plays a real-life army officer.