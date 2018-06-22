English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ishaan Khatter Shields Dhadak Co-star Janhvi Kapoor as a Fan Tries to Get Too Close for a Selfie; See Pics
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter who’d soon get busy with the promotions of Karan Johar’s Dhadak were recently spotted in Mumbai.
Image: Viral Bhayani
There is nothing new or strange in fans having a total meltdown in the presence of their favorite stars. But there is certainly a lot of difference between fans graciously asking stars for a selfie and stalking them.
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter who’d soon get busy with the promotions of Karan Johar’s Dhadak were recently spotted in Mumbai. Considering the fact that the stars already enjoy a huge fan base, it is obvious for fans to do almost anything to get clicked with them.
During their recent outing, an overzealous fan was spotted as he tried his best to click a selfie with Ishaan and Janhvi.
To ensure things didn’t get scary, Ishaan pushed the fan with his hand who made an attempt to surge towards him.
The actors looked a bit relieved when they finally made it to a car unscathed. Don’t be surprised if frenzied fans mob the actors after the release of their film Dhadak.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak explores the love story of Madhur and Patri in a casteist society. The film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat and is being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.
