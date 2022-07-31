Ishaan Khatter To Appear In Koffee With Karan 7; Will He Spill The Beans On Ex-GF Ananya Panday?

A new picture from the sets of Koffee With Karan 7 has hit the internet and it has confirmed that he will be appearing on Karan Johar’s popular talk show. Ishaan has previously appeared on the show with his brother Shah Kapoor in tow. While it is unclear if Ishaan is appearing on the show alone or if he will be joined by someone, the picture hints that he had a ball on the sets.

In the picture, Ishaan was seen photobombing a picture of a member of the audience on the sets. The actor stayed true to the theme of the show — sporting a stylish shirt with a crisp pair of white pants. In another picture, Karan was spotted wearing a red outfit while his team surrounded him.

Karan and Ishaan are yet to confirm if he will be appearing on the show. If he does appear, it would be interesting to see if he speaks about his relationship with Ananya Panday. For the unversed, Ananya had recently appeared on the show with Vijay Deverakonda during which Karan Johar confirmed that Ananya and Ishaan dated. He also hinted that Ananya dated Kartik Aaryan as well.

However, Ananya maintained that she is single currently. “I am single. No one is asking but I am single,” she said but Karan urged, “You broke up with Ishaan.” Although Ananya pretended she did not hear, Karan made it loud and clear: “You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan.”

In April this year, Pinkvilla reported that the couple had broken up. The actors mutually decided to break up and have ended things on a positive note. “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” the source claimed at the time.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here