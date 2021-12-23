Ishaan Khatter to Feature in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Film Don’t Look Up

After Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli’s appearance in The Matrix Resurrections, it seems like another Bollywood actor will be featured in a Hollywood production. If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter will feature in the upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, it will stream on the OTT platform from December 24.

According to a source quoted by the publication, the actor will feature for 10 seconds, but it is a fun cameo. “He is there for hardly around 10 seconds. Nevertheless, it is a fun cameo and would surely be noticed and liked by the audience. It also comes up all of a sudden and hence, audiences in India would be pleasantly surprised," the source said.

Don’t Look Up is a science-fiction revolving around two astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) who discover a comment is approaching earth and have the potential to destroy it. It also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande as herself and others. Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel is also a part of the film.

As per IMDb, Ishaan’s character’s name is Raghav Manavalan.

However, Ishaan has featured in international projects prior to this. He started in Beyond The Clouds directed by Iranian director Majid Majidi and was also a part of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Meanwhile, his upcoming Bollywood films are Phone Bhoot and Pippa.

