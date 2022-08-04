Ishaan Khatter To Share Screen With Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt For Jee Le Zaraa?

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa has been making headlines for a long time now because of its ensemble cast – Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. If recent reports are to be believed, Ishaan Khattar has also been roped in for the movie. As reported by Pinkvilla, Ishaan will be the male lead in the movie. The source cited by the entertainment portal claims that the makers of Jee Le Zaraa will make an official announcement regarding Ishaan Khatter soon.

“It’s been a while since Ishaan came onboard for the project, and they are waiting for the right time to make the official announcement. It’s an important role. Meanwhile, full-fledged pre-production work will start next year, closer to the filming date,” the source claimed.

This comes just a few days after Alia Bhatt shared an update about the movie and addressed the rumours that the film has been shelved as of now. “It’s happening! We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait,” she said during a recent media interaction.

Jee Le Zaraa was announced by Farhan Akhtar in August last year. Back then, the filmmaker took to social media and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it.”

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here