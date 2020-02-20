Ishaan Khatter Trying to Spook Ananya Panday at Bhoot Screening is Too Adorable to Miss

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are currently busy with their next movie Khaali Peeli. Co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to hit the screens in June this year. Before the pair’s compatibility is put to test in the thriller, the two exhibited fun chemistry at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Ishaan and Ananya went for the screening together and posed before the paparazzi on Wednesday evening. At the event, Ishaan ‘tried’ to spook Ananya while the duo was snapped by the paparazzi. The video taken by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shows Ananya getting amused with Ishaan’s antics before asking him to stop.

In another picture posted by the photographer, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen attending the screening as well.

Bhoot is the first installment of a horror franchised from the house of Dharma Productions. Speaking about experimenting with the genre, Vicky Kaushal said it was so that he stays “alive as an actor”. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The premier of the Vicky Kaushal film was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor. Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Sanya Malhotra too were seen attending the event.

