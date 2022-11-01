Ishaan Khatter Turns 27: Khaali Peeli to Phone Bhoot, Must-watch Movies of the Birthday Boy

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISHAAN KHATTER: Ishaan Khatter has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with movies like Dhadak, Don’t Look Up, Beyond the Clouds, Khaali Peeli and many more. Since making his acting debut in the 2017 movie Beyond the clouds, Ishaan Khatter has explored a variety of genres and roles. In his career span, Ishaan played many unconventional versatile roles.

On November 1, the Bollywood actor turned a year older. To mark his 27th birthday, here’s a look at Ishaan Khatter’s recent and upcoming films that you could watch and look forward to.

Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is an action romantic comedy film about a taxi driver who picks up a girl while on the run and gets caught up in a crazy chain of events. The film directed by Maqbool Khan stars Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

Don’t Look Up

Ishan Khatter played a small role in the much-acclaimed film, Don’t Look Up. The plot revolves around two untrained astronomers who must embark on a massive media tour to warn humanity of an impending comet that will destroy the planet. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep in lead roles.

Phone Bhoot

Ishaan Khatter is all set to star in his upcoming film Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a lead role. The movie is being helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.

Pippa

Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Raja Menon’s Pippa. The film is about Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The film is all set to release on December 2, 2022.

Jee Le Zaraa

The film Jee Le Zaraa is one of the much-awaited films that stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in crucial roles. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and is being produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. The movie is currently in its development stage and the plot is being kept under wraps.

