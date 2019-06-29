Ishaan Khatter Walks Out of Vishal Bhardwaj's Midnight's Children Adaptation, Say Reports

Ishaan Khattar, who had made his Bollywood debut alongside Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, the remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, later signed on for Vishal Bhardwaj's next project, which is to be the adaptation of Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children. However, according to reports, the actor has moved out of the project.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ishaan, who had earlier rejected filmmaker Mira Nair's adaption of the acclaimed novel by Vikram Seth - The Suitable Boy - to be a part of Bhardwaj's project, is moving out of this one as well, citing creative differences. Though there was no official announcement, buzz was that after working with Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon, Vishal had cast his brother to play Saleem Sinai in the film he was producing and directing.

Bhardwaj, who has earlier made films like Maqbool, Omkara and Haider, all based on Shakesperean plays, has reportedly said that a newcomer will now be roped in to play the part.

With the number of films that the 23-year-old is letting go, it has been a while since the actor, who debuted with the critically acclaimed Beyond The Clouds, has been seen on the silver screen. Ishaan, one of the brightest debutants of last year, is reportedly left with no projects in had after walking out of Bhardwaj's film.

Rumours had surfaced that he would be playing the lead in the remake of Shahid Kapoor's 2003 film Ishq Vishk. But Ishaan recently confirmed that he won't be a part of that film either.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has already started working on her second film Kargil Girl, while her third film is RoohiAfza. Sridevi's elder daughter will also be a part of the multi-starrer Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more