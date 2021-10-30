Ishaan Khatter Wishes Rumoured GF Ananya Panday With Sweet Message on Birthday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned 24 on Saturday, October 31. The rising star is one of the most loved Gen Z actresses in the film industry. Apart from her work, another aspect of her life that is much talked about is her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter. Ananya and Ishaan had worked together in Khaali Peeli, post which they could be seen spending a lot of time together. While they have never officially spoken up about their rumoured relationship, fans still ship the actors. On Friday, the reports flared up again after Ishaan shared an adorable birthday post for Ananya wishing her with a sweet message.

In the post, Ishaan shared two pictures of the actress. In the first picture, Ananya can be seen smiling at the camera. In the second one, taken from their trip to the Maldives, Ananya can be seen posing in a floral coord set and straw hat on the beach. He captioned the post, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you (sic)."

Meanwhile, recently Ananya was embroiled in a controversy after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning related to the cruise ship drug bust. Before Ananya’s second summon, Ishaan could be seen visiting her with a bouquet of flowers. A video of Ishaan at the flower shop and later at her residence went viral on social media.

On the work front, Ananya has Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, she will be seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth and Adarsh Gourav.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Gurmeet Singh with Siddhanth and Katrina Kaif. He also has Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.