Ishaan Khatter's Bike Towed from No-parking Zone, Actor Fined Rs 500: Report

Ishaan Khatter parked his bike in a no-parking zone, from where it was towed by law enforcement agencies. The bike was later returned to the 'Dhadak' actor.

Updated:April 15, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Ishaan Khatter's Bike Towed from No-parking Zone, Actor Fined Rs 500: Report
Image: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram
Ishaan Khatter had a brush with the traffic police in Mumbai on Sunday. The incident relates to Ishaan parking his bike in a a no-parking zone, which, as revealed by Spotboye, was towed and the actor fined INR 500 for the offence.

A video of the incident has also surfaced online. In the video, Ishaan can be seen exiting a restaurant when he lays eyes on his bike on the tow vehicle. The later part of the video shows that Ishaan got his bike back. See video here:



Ishaan is an avid biker and is spotted on his motorcycle in Mumbai quite often. He made his Bollywood debut in a film made by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, titled Beyond the Clouds. Ishaan has also worked alongside Janhvi Kapoor in a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The duo's film was titled Dhadak. It went on to do moderate business at the box office.

In the light of Ishaan's case, it may be recalled that Sara Ali Khan was rapped by the public and authorities for not wearing a helmet. Sara ran into trouble after she rode a pillion without a helmet in Delhi. While, Ishaan is yet to announce his next film, Sara is working on a film with Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

