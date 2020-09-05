Ishaan Khatter's First Look Test for Khaali Peeli Reminds Fans of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Actor Ishaan Khatter is all set for the release of his upcoming film Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. In the film, he plays the role of a cab driver. Taking to social media, the actor shared a series of photos from his first look test for the character. In two of the three photos, he is seen smoking while in the third one he seen sipping tea.

"First look test.. BLACKIE. Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far. Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off," he captioned the photo.

Soon after Ishaan posted the pics, his fans and followers compared his look to that of his brother Shahid Kapoor's character in Kabir Singh.

Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, "Young Kabir Singh." while another said, "His smoking style reminds me of Kabir Singh." Some also cautioned the actor about the injurious effects of smoking.

A while back, the makers dropped the official teaser of Khaali Peeli. The film is set in Mumbai. The plot revolves around a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. The teaser video begins with an announcement by a policeman on a walky-talky that a boy and a girl ran away in a ‘Khaali Peeli’ taxi. In the next frame, Ishaan introduces himself and Ananya. Later in the video, Ishaan and Ananya are talking about their plans to escape where Ishaan suggests two types of plans - first Sachin Tendulkar plan where you shock the bowler by making the ball reach the boundary and the second is Sehwag plan, leave the problem on time. Moments later, Ananya asks Ishaan is there any third type of plan like Rahul Dravid game- safe!!!.

The project is directed by Maqbool Khan and bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film was slated to release on June, 2020 but got deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have not finalised the new release date yet.