Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment

Before turning heads with her Barbie doll look at the Met Gala Monday night, Deepika Padukone posted a funny selfie on Instagram. The photo shows the actress getting her hair done, and the mirror selfie shows her face completely covered with her long tresses. She captioned it, "24/7", referring to what a day in the life of a celebrity looks like.While a lot of other celebs expressed their sympathies for Deepika, for the hard life that she lives in the limelight, actor Ishan Khatter decided to take a funny route. The Dhadak actor likened Deepika's mirror selfie to the beloved Star Wars character Chewbacca. Check out his comment below:Considering she posted the photo right before taking to the pink carpet at the Met Gala, it was probably taken during the the making of the huge bouffant that Deepika carried as part of her camp fashion look.Deepika looked enchanting at the Met Gala as the actress and her stylist Zac Posen put together the most campy of outfits in accordance to the night's Camp theme. She stepped out on the carpet, looking exactly like Barbie in a metallic pink lurex jacquard gown. Her voluminous hair was styled just like the popular fashion doll.Deepika first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. In 2018, she made a comeback with the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in her ravishing red draped outfit designed by Prabal Gurung which featured a bold thigh-high slit.