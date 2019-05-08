Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment

Ishaan Khatter posted a funny comment on Deepika's mirror selfie of getting her hair done.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Before turning heads with her Barbie doll look at the Met Gala Monday night, Deepika Padukone posted a funny selfie on Instagram. The photo shows the actress getting her hair done, and the mirror selfie shows her face completely covered with her long tresses. She captioned it, "24/7", referring to what a day in the life of a celebrity looks like.

While a lot of other celebs expressed their sympathies for Deepika, for the hard life that she lives in the limelight, actor Ishan Khatter decided to take a funny route. The Dhadak actor likened Deepika's mirror selfie to the beloved Star Wars character Chewbacca. Check out his comment below:

Deepika Ishan Khatter

Considering she posted the photo right before taking to the pink carpet at the Met Gala, it was probably taken during the the making of the huge bouffant that Deepika carried as part of her camp fashion look.

Deepika looked enchanting at the Met Gala as the actress and her stylist Zac Posen put together the most campy of outfits in accordance to the night's Camp theme. She stepped out on the carpet, looking exactly like Barbie in a metallic pink lurex jacquard gown. Her voluminous hair was styled just like the popular fashion doll.

Deepika first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. In 2018, she made a comeback with the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in her ravishing red draped outfit designed by Prabal Gurung which featured a bold thigh-high slit.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram