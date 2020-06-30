MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Team Up For A Music Video

Image: Instagram

Popular TV and real-life couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have collaborated on a music video titled "Kithe." The song is by singer-composer Vishal Mishra.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Actors and real-life couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have joined hands for the video of a "very catchy" song titled "Kithe".

"It's been such a pleasure shooting for this. The song is very catchy and it will keep people hooked to it," said Ishita.

The song was shot in Delhi and Chandigarh just before the lockdown.

"These are difficult times and some entertaining moments are moments of respite. We feel lucky and responsible for our audience. We would keep up the entertainment as long as we can," said Vatsal.

The video will be out on July 1.

This isn't the first music video featuring the two actors. Vatsal and Ishita were also seen in the video of new version of the 2019 song "Rehne Do Zara".

The song is by singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who has contributed to the soundtracks of films like "Veere Di Wedding", "Race 3" and "Kabir Singh".

