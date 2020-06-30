Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Team Up For A Music Video

Actors and real-life couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have joined hands for the video of a "very catchy" song titled "Kithe".
"It's been such a pleasure shooting for this. The song is very catchy and it will keep people hooked to it," said Ishita.
View this post on Instagram
Our song #Kithe will be out on @desimusicfactory on 1st July. Beautiful song by @vishalmishraofficial . Producer : @anshul300 Lyrics : @babbu11111 Music : @vishalmishraofficial Director : @navjitbuttar Video Supervisor: @raghav.sharma.14661 @vatsalsheth @toabhentertainment @sujay17
The song was shot in Delhi and Chandigarh just before the lockdown.
"These are difficult times and some entertaining moments are moments of respite. We feel lucky and responsible for our audience. We would keep up the entertainment as long as we can," said Vatsal.
View this post on Instagram
Our song #Kithe will be out on @desimusicfactory on 1st July. Beautiful song by @vishalmishraofficial . Producer : @anshul300 Lyrics : @babbu11111 Music : @vishalmishraofficial Director : @navjitbuttar Video Supervisor: @raghav.sharma.14661 @vatsalsheth @toabhentertainment @sujay17
The video will be out on July 1.
This isn't the first music video featuring the two actors. Vatsal and Ishita were also seen in the video of new version of the 2019 song "Rehne Do Zara".
View this post on Instagram
Our music video “Rehne Do Zara”. . To watch it click the link in the description . By the way this video was shot at home during the lockdown... And My lovely niece Shanaya has given a special appearance 😍😍 . Singer: @iamsohamnaik Lyrics: @kunaalvermaa Composer: @anuraag_psychaea Cinematography: @darshil444 Photo Retouching: @jitalgupta Poster Design: @puranjoy Creative Dir: @sahilnayar07 @ishidutta @timesmusichub #Rehnedozara #IshitaDutta #VatsalSheth Trivia: -This video was shot at home in our phone. -I had Asked my brother to operate the camera. This was his first time. -I also asked my niece to act and this was her first time as well -Beach shots were from 2 years back when Ishita & I had gone on a holiday 😜
The song is by singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who has contributed to the soundtracks of films like "Veere Di Wedding", "Race 3" and "Kabir Singh".
Follow @News18Movies for more