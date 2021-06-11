Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 to Go Off-air Soon, Helly Shah Pens Emotional Note

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is indeed one of the most popular shows on television. The second season of the IMM went on air in July 2020 and after completing more than 200 episodes, it moved to the OTT platform in March 2021. But the show is about to say goodbye to the fans. The show’s out-of-box concept was an instant hit among the viewers. It gained immense love and support from the audience.

Helly Shah, who plays the role of Riddhima in the show, in a heartfelt Instagram post, bid adieu to the series and the entire family of IMM 2. The actress shared a video, from the last day of shooting, in which the entire cast and crew are seen posing together. Helly called it the end of the beautiful journey and went on to thank everyone who made the show successful. The actress expressed her gratitude to the channel, directors, co-actors, the entire crew, and fans who religiously stayed glued to the show.

Helly thanked the audience for their feedback and reminded them to watch the remaining episodes of IMM 2 on VOOT select.

The main USP of the show was the countless twists and turns. A mixed theme of passion, jealousy, and revenge has worked for the romantic-thriller show and its fans.

