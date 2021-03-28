'Ishq Par Zor Nahin' Actors Spill Beans on Their Roles and BTS Fun

Ishq Par Zor Nahin features the love story of Ahaan and Ishqi who are stark opposite personalities. Besides the love story, the sibling bond of Ahaan, Kartik and Sonali has an important part to play in the show.

As one can see in the promo, Ahaan, Kartik and Sonali are attending a wedding, where Kartik teases his brother, “Job chhodh kar yuhin tumko khelaungi, aisi biwi chahiye na apko bhai?" Ahaan agrees “Pati ghar chalaye aur patni parivaar, yahin toh hamare sanskaar hain." Ishqi, who is also present at the function hears it and confronts Ahaan with, “Shaadi k naam par ladki ko ghar baithane ko sanskaar nahi kehte."

This pisses him off, but Kartik and Sonali can be seen smiling.

Ahaan, played by Param Singh, said, “You will not relate to Ishqi in her choices. She is headstrong and all, but certain things she does is not right. You will know what is feminism, what is equality, how much you can take it for granted or how much you can make use of it in the show.”

He further said, “The story is about two different individuals with different point of view who end up together. It is not like being traditional is wrong and being progressive is right. In the show, you will relate with everyone. Nobody is black or white.”

More so, Ahaan’s little sister, played by Shagun Sharma, said, “When it comes to Sonali’s career choices, the type of guy she wants to date, her views on marriage, I don’t relate to her at all. She is not ambitious, career-oriented at all and I am not like her.”

Kartik, played by Rajat Verma, said, “Kartik has a very positive approach when it comes to taking stands for equality and I also believe in equality a lot. Basically we have same thought process."

“Three of us have a different perspective. We don’t agree with each other’s point of view," added Param.

He also shared behind-the-scene story. “On the sets, Rajat and Shagun are always together, they have become best of friends. I was doubting that they are in a relationship. But they are not and it is heartbreaking because they are perfect together. However, my partner in crime is Akshita (Mudgal). We all sit in my room and gossip.”

Akshita Mudgal plays the role of Ishqi in Ishq Par Zor Nahin. It airs on Sony TV.