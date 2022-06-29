Ishq Vishk Fame Shenaz Treasury Diagnosed With Prosopagnosia: 'I Always Feel Ashamed'

Actor-turned-travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, that she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Shenaz is known for playing the role of Alisha in Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk.

Prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness, is a disease where one cannot recognise people’s faces. Talking about her illness on her Instagram story, Shenaz wrote, “I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I’ve never been able to put faces together. It’s a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can’t recognise faces. I recognise voices.”

In another story, she wrote, “Signs and symptoms of face blindness or prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren’t expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven’t seen in a while.”

She added, “You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me.” Shenaz also wrote, “So you confuse characters in movies or on television more so than other people? Yes, I do. I can’t tell the difference if two characters have the same height and build and hairstyle.” She concluded by saying, “So now please understand that this is a real disorder and not me being aloof or snobbish.” She called it a “real brain issue.”

Shenaz is currently working as a travel blogger. She has also appeared in films such as Umar, Aagey Se Right, Radio, Luv Ka The End, and Delhi Belly.

